Mon-Tues ONLY: $5 (cash only - donated to Children's Miracle Network)

Marriott Fairway Villas – Lot B (Back of Villas Parking Lot) 500 East Fairway Ln.

Galloway, NJ 08205

Marriott Villas will collect the $5 cash donation for the Children's Miracle Network at their main entrance

​A free six-passenger golf cart is available to take spectators to and from the Lot B parking location. These carts will run continuously from 30 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play has ended.

​

Wed-Sun ONLY: $5 (cash only)

Galloway Municipal Offices Complex

300 Jimmie Leeds Rd.

Galloway, NJ 08205

A free shuttle is available to take spectators to and from the General Parking location. Shuttles will run continuously from 30 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play has ended. Please note: There is no general admission parking on-site at Seaview. All spectators are advised to park in the General Parking location.

​Handicap Parking - located at General Parking. If you have a wheelchair or scooter that cannot be loaded onto a shuttle bus, you will be given a complimentary Handicap Lot A Parking Pass to valet park at Seaview.

