General Kahn Wings at Tony Boloney’s

When most people think of Tony Boloney’s, they picture the wildly inventive and Instagrammable pizzas and subs that have come to define this pizzeria over the last few years. With all of those distractions taking up the spotlight, a lot of folks end up sleeping on the wings, which is a grave error.

They offer quite a few varieties, many of them based on some of their popular pizza and sub flavors like the Ole (chipotle sauce and cilantro) and the S#itfaced (honey stout BBQ sauce and crushed Fritos), but our favorite is the General Kahn. One of the few times where breading on a chicken wing works well, these wings are super crispy and crunchy and big enough to get full on just a few.

Coated in Mongolian Tso’s sauce, sesame seeds, hot honey and crispy wonton, the flavor profile is unique and boasts more heat than you might expect. The sweetness is there, as well, but it’s not overpowering and serves to balance the spice flawlessly.

Tony Boloney’s is located at 300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TonyBoloneys.com

