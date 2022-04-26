 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

General Kahn Wings at Tony Boloney’s

  • 0
Tony Boloney's wings

The General Kahn wings at Tony Boloney’s are easily some of the best wings you will find anywhere in South Jersey.

When most people think of Tony Boloney’s, they picture the wildly inventive and Instagrammable pizzas and subs that have come to define this pizzeria over the last few years. With all of those distractions taking up the spotlight, a lot of folks end up sleeping on the wings, which is a grave error.

They offer quite a few varieties, many of them based on some of their popular pizza and sub flavors like the Ole (chipotle sauce and cilantro) and the S#itfaced (honey stout BBQ sauce and crushed Fritos), but our favorite is the General Kahn. One of the few times where breading on a chicken wing works well, these wings are super crispy and crunchy and big enough to get full on just a few.

Coated in Mongolian Tso’s sauce, sesame seeds, hot honey and crispy wonton, the flavor profile is unique and boasts more heat than you might expect. The sweetness is there, as well, but it’s not overpowering and serves to balance the spice flawlessly.

Tony Boloney’s is located at 300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TonyBoloneys.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News