Gavin Neal, Ocean City

Ocean City Ridley Swimming

Ocean City’s Gavin Neal swims breaststroke in the 200 medley relay to win against Ridley High School, of PA, in Ocean City, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

The junior won the 50 freestyle at the Forde CAL Championships in 24.72. Won the 100-yard freestyle (49.08) and had two relay wins as O.C. beat Moorestown 90-80 for the South Jersey Group B title. Anchored the 400 freestyle relay that defeated Chatham in the state semifinal for Ocean City's only win of the meet.

Breaking News