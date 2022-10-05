 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway (1-4) at Cumberland Regional (3-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Cumberland has won two straight. Colts running back Kyon Barnes carried 18 times for 293 yards and four TDs in last week’s 34-7 win over Pennsville. Cumberland has its most wins since 2014.

