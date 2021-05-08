Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation despite drop in demand

Gas prices increased for another week in New Jersey and around the nation, and analysts say they could have risen a bit further if a slight decrease in demand hadn’t helped to limit the size of the increase.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3, up eight cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.95, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.81 a gallon a year ago at this time.

High-speed train services in U.K. disrupted after cracks found: Passengers faced significant travel disruption Saturday in Britain as a number of high-speed trains were taken out of service to undergo precautionary checks for cracks.

Network Rail, which runs the nation’s tracks, said cracks were discovered on several Hitachi 800 trains. The trains are used by several train operators, including Great Western Railway, which serves passengers between London and the west of England and south Wales, and London North Eastern Railway, which connects Edinburgh and London.