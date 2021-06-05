Gas prices hold steady in NJ, around nation after holiday

Gas prices are still holding steady in New Jersey and around the nation following the Memorial Day weekend — but drivers are also still paying more than a dollar more per gallon than they were a year ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.03 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, also unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.99 a gallon a year ago at this time.
India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws: India’s government on Saturday warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations, which critics say give the government more power to police online content.
Twitter is involved in a tense battle with the Indian government, which has often asked it to restrict content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to silence criticism, including of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to Twitter, the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said the new rules came into force May 26, but the social media site so far hasn't complied. It asked Twitter to treat Saturday's letter as a final notice, otherwise the company “shall be liable to consequences,” the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Experts look into possible cyberattack at Florida hospitals: Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity, an official said.
The Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night, switching to pen and paper to document patient visits, news outlets report.
“We have since learned that the activity was related to a cybersecurity event,” Frank Faust, a spokesman for the University of Florida’s Health Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. “With regard to protected information, at this time we do not believe any patient or personnel records have been compromised or shared.”
