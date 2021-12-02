Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s Holiday Show

Grand Ballroom, Golden Nugget, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, $25, $35, $45: One of the most successful rock acts of the late ’60s, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will bring merriment and wonder to the crowd at Golden Nugget Atlantic City this season with a holiday show fit for the whole family. The band, known for dressing in Union Army attire, released their much loved holiday record “At Christmas” back in 2001, which featured classics such as “White Christmas,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Silent Night.” Expect those as well as some of their all-time classics like “Woman, Woman,” “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give in to Him” and “This Girl is a Woman Now.” Go to GoldenNugget.com.