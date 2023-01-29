Gardening Education Series offered in Cape May County

Just in time for the spring planting season, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is offering a a prorgram for individuals who want to learn more about gardening.

Designed as a horticultural education program for home gardeners, the online Gardening Education Series doubles as a requirement for individuals participating in the Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program in Cape May County.

The course will begin Thursday, Feb. 9 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and continue on Thursdays through May 25. Classes will consist of of two-hour lectures followed by question-and-answer sessions, with topics including botany, soils, composting, pruning, lawn care, vegetables and fruits, and more.

The cost is $250. To register, visit go.rutgers.edu/hbl1nnbk. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3615, or email sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu.