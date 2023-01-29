 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gardening Education Series offered in Cape May County

  • 0

Just in time for the spring planting season, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is offering a a prorgram for individuals who want to learn more about gardening.

Designed as a horticultural education program for home gardeners, the online Gardening Education Series doubles as a requirement for individuals participating in the Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program in Cape May County.

The course will begin Thursday, Feb. 9 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and continue on Thursdays through May 25. Classes will consist of of two-hour lectures followed by question-and-answer sessions, with topics including botany, soils, composting, pruning, lawn care, vegetables and fruits, and more.

The cost is $250. To register, visit go.rutgers.edu/hbl1nnbk. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3615, or email sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News