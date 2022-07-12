Garden tour

It was a special treat Sunday when the garden gates were opened to hundreds of tour-goers for the 23rd annual Little Gardens Tour. Starting at the Linwood Arboretum and stretching all the way to Mays Landing, each stop had something special for visitors to marvel.

The garden of Dick and Tanna Williams is home to beautiful stately trees as well as beautiful and sturdy hydrangea. She explained how she is able to propagate the hydrangea and add its color to different locations.

Just up Shore Road in Northfield, sisters Jessica Dziegrenuk and Daphne Wood welcomed visitors to their beautiful garden that sits on the meadows. They moved into the property and took on the huge task of creating this oasis. Woods said it was a daunting task but this was a labor of love. Armed with the mission of creating an outdoor living space and taking inspiration from their aunt’s garden in Maryland they set about the task. The result is an eclectic and inviting space that pairs well with lemonade or a nice Chablis.

A very different and still lovely garden just a mile away, the Sumioka garden is filled with eye-popping color and neatly manicured trees and shrubs. The use of bamboo to create a focal point on the side of the home is quite unique.

Jon Bitzer likes to be in his garden. Whether that is with his hands digging in the dirt or sitting around the fire pit. He and his wife Pat have created a welcoming spot. While he loves his flowers, it is vegetables that bring him much satisfaction. He gave a mini-lesson on growing vegetables in the backyard. A hoop house or roughly a half Quonset hut has recently been added to the backyard.

“I manage to still have bright red tomatoes well into December,” said Bitzer.

He said a little bonus to the hoop house being attached to the home is the dryer vent that brings moisture into the structure.

The last home in Egg Harbor Township, that of Lynn Wood, hugs the Great Egg Harbor River providing spectacular views in all directions. Her family was the owners of Adventure Village back in the 1960s-1970s and one of the structures, the town hall annex was lovingly restored to the location. There are snippets of the past interspersed in the gardens such as pieces of track from the railroads of a long-gone era of Wheaton, Storybook Land, Adventure Village and Smithville.

Each home was an opportunity to enjoy the gardener's take on color, light, placement and space. The Mazaks of Egg Harbor Township had only a small yard with several original oak trees 20 years ago. They have added, subtracted, moved plants, and then moved them again to create a new look. A new variegated dogwood is Kim Mazak's latest addition and new favorite spot. That ability to add one thing or move another and create a whole new look is what brings gardeners and aspiring gardeners out to enjoy the tour each year.

Anyone who would like their garden to be considered for a future tour may call 609-432-8695. All proceeds from the garden tour benefit civic and environmental projects.