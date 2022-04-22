Garbo was a teen mom rescued along with her three kittens on Christmas Eve from an overcrowded home. She was... View on PetFinder
ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its liquor license.
NORTH WILDWOOD — A wrong turn into a dangerous inlet led to trouble for a boat captain who ran his boat aground to save his passengers this weekend.
WILDWOOD — As a senior in high school, Susan Negersmith brought her little sister everywhere. She was old enough to drive, but her half-sister…
That’s because two employees from AtlantiCare’s cardiovascular department, Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier, were sitting at another tab…
ATLANTIC CITY — With little discussion or fanfare Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the planning application for…
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers will get substantial raises and the minimum full-time annual salary will increase to $31,000 under a proposed $21…
Authorities cited a boat owner after his vessel sank last week off Cape May, resulting in 10 life vests washing ashore in Wildwood Crest.
SOMERS POINT — For many restaurants, the expansion of outdoor dining was a lifeline that allowed them to withstand the massive blow the COVID-…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man pulled over for driving while intoxicated Tuesday was found to have heroin and other drugs in his car, police said.
