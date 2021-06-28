 Skip to main content
Gannon Brady
Gannon Brady

Gannon Brady

Ocean City

Sr. P

Brady was 2-0 in the state tournament and 4-3 overall. He had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. Brady, who will continue his career at Fordham University, also hit four home runs.

Breaking News