 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gannon Brady
0 comments

Gannon Brady

Mainland Ocean City boys basketball

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady goes to the basket against Mainland Regional High School in the second quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Gannon Brady

Ocean City

6-1 senior/guard

Averaged 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds and made 44 3-pointers. A standout baseball player, Gannon will play that sport at Fordham University.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News