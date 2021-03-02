Gannon Brady sparks OC to win over Mainland

Senior guard Gannon Brady celebrated Senior Night by scoring 26 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 63-38 win over
Mainland Regional.
Joe Repetti added 12 for the winning Red Raiders, who improved to 7-1 and are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Freshman Colin Cook led Mainland with 10.
Mainland Regional 10 6 7 15 – 38
Ocean City 20 11 18 14 – 63
ML – To. Travagline 9, Cook 10, Aguilera 2, Hoopes 7, Tyson 6, Rodgers 4
OC – Rauner 7, Brady 26, Repetti 12, Drain 7, Schlatter 6, Musket 5
