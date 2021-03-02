 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gannon Brady sparks OC to win over Mainland
0 comments

Gannon Brady sparks OC to win over Mainland

Senior guard Gannon Brady celebrated Senior Night by scoring 26 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 63-38 win over

Mainland Regional.

Joe Repetti added 12 for the winning Red Raiders, who improved to 7-1 and are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Freshman Colin Cook led Mainland with 10.

Mainland Regional 10 6 7 15 – 38

Ocean City 20 11 18 14 – 63

ML – To. Travagline 9, Cook 10, Aguilera 2, Hoopes 7, Tyson 6, Rodgers 4

OC – Rauner 7, Brady 26, Repetti 12, Drain 7, Schlatter 6, Musket 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News