Gannon Brady sparks OC rally
Gannon Brady sank two foul shots with 2.2 seconds left to give the Ocean City High School boys basketball team a 46-44 win over Wildwood Catholic on Friday night.

Brady scored the last nine points of the game for Ocean City (3-1) and finished with 23 points. Wildwood Catholic (2-2) led 42-37 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game.

Brady’s winning foul shots came after Ocean City’s Tom Finnegan dove and deflected a Wildwood Catholic inbounds pass. Brady picked up the loose ball and was fouled driving to the basket.

DaSean Lopez led Wildwood Catholic with 20.

Wildwood Catholic, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, appeared headed for the win.

Brady sank a 3-pointer with 2:28 left to tie the score with 2:28 left and then made two foul shots to put the Red Raiders (3-1) up 44-42 with 2:01 left.

Wildwood Catholic tied the game at 44 with 58 seconds left with when Lopez penetrated and slipped a pass to Nick Montalbano for a layup.

Wildwood Catholic 10 11 10 13 – 44

Ocean City 12 8 12 14 – 46

WC – Lopez 20, Zarfati 4, Montalbano 4, Hopping 11, Grimes 2, Konov 3

OC – Brady 23, Repetti 2, Finnegan 7, Rauner 8, Drain 6

