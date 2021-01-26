 Skip to main content
Gannon Brady, Ocean City
Gannon Brady, Ocean City

Ocean City's Gannon Brady, left, is guarded by Mainland's Kareem Spence during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Brady scored 31 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 70-55 win over Mainland Regional.

