Gannon Brady, Ocean City Jan 26, 2021

Ocean City's Gannon Brady, left, is guarded by Mainland's Kareem Spence during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020.

Brady scored 31 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 70-55 win over Mainland Regional.