Gamma - In Progress

After a break for nearly a week, Gamma spawned in the Gulf of Mexico. According to Klotzbach, Gamma is aggressively beating out the 2005 season.
Tropical Storm #Gamma has formed in the NW Caribbean - the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Gamma is the earliest forming 24th Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the old record set on October 27, 2005. pic.twitter.com/A9Wvln4VnG— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 2, 2020
