Game of the Week

Who: Hammonton (4-0) at Mainland Regional (3-1)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland
Did you know: These teams are both South Jersey Group IV contenders. Mainland beat Hammonton 14-13 last season. Hamonton is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland is ranked No.10.
Key players:
Hammonton: Kenny Smith, RB, 62 carries for 529 yards; Lucas Goehringer, RB, 224 rushing yards; NaKeem Powell, WR, nine catches for 112 yards; Kye Pressley, DE, seven sacks; Andrew Wehner, LB, 16 tackles, interception.
Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 52 carries for 504 yards; Cohen Cook, WR/QB/RB; Hunter Watson, LB; Jamie Tyson, WR/DB.