 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Game of the Week

  • 0

Who: Hammonton (4-0) at Mainland Regional (3-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland

Did you know: These teams are both South Jersey Group IV contenders. Mainland beat Hammonton 14-13 last season. Hamonton is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland is ranked No.10.

Key players:

Hammonton: Kenny Smith, RB, 62 carries for 529 yards; Lucas Goehringer, RB, 224 rushing yards; NaKeem Powell, WR, nine catches for 112 yards; Kye Pressley, DE, seven sacks; Andrew Wehner, LB, 16 tackles, interception.

Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 52 carries for 504 yards; Cohen Cook, WR/QB/RB; Hunter Watson, LB; Jamie Tyson, WR/DB.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News