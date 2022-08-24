 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game of the Week

Who: Mainland Regional vs. Egg Harbor Township

When/where: 10 a.m. Friday at Ocean City

Did you know: This will be the first game played in New Jersey this season. The contest is part of the Battle at the Beach showcase event. Mainland and EHT were Thanksgiving rivals until 2019. Mainland leads the series 26-12-1.

Key players:

EHT: Christian Rando, Sr., QB; Xavier Bullock, Sr., WR; Mike Simeon, Jr., DE.

Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, Sr., RB/DB; John Franchini, Fr., QB; Cohen Cook, Jr., WR/LB.

The last five meetings:

2021: Mainland Regional 14, EHT 6

2020: Mainland Regional 13, EHT 6

2019: Mainland Regional 23, EHT 12

2018: Mainland Regional 13, EHT 7

2017: EHT 41, Mainland 0

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
