Game of the week

Who: St. Joseph Academy (0-1) vs. Holy Spirit (2-0)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit

Did you know: This rivalry is dubbed the “Holy War.” St. Joe leads the rivalry 15-9. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Key players:

St. Joseph: Jimmy Mantuano, QB; Richard Chandler, RB/LB, 85 rushing yards and 10 tackles; DeMarion McCoy, DE, one sack; Trevin Delgozzo, K, 26 yd FG.

Holy Spirit: Sean Burns, QB, 44 of 57 for 504 yards and five TDs; Sean Finan, LB, 16.5 tackles; Gavin Roman, WR, 24 catches for 260 yards; Jahcere Ward, RB, 47 carries for 293 yards.

Last five meetings:

2021: Holy Spirit 35, St. Joseph 24

2020: Holy Spirit 18, St. Joseph 6

2019: Holy Spirit 38, St. Joseph 0

2019: St. Joseph 22, Holy Spirit 19

2018: St. Joseph 41, Holy Spirit 22

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
