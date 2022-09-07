Game of the week
Who: St. Joseph Academy (0-1) vs. Holy Spirit (2-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit
Did you know: This rivalry is dubbed the “Holy War.” St. Joe leads the rivalry 15-9. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Key players:
St. Joseph: Jimmy Mantuano, QB; Richard Chandler, RB/LB, 85 rushing yards and 10 tackles; DeMarion McCoy, DE, one sack; Trevin Delgozzo, K, 26 yd FG.
Holy Spirit: Sean Burns, QB, 44 of 57 for 504 yards and five TDs; Sean Finan, LB, 16.5 tackles; Gavin Roman, WR, 24 catches for 260 yards; Jahcere Ward, RB, 47 carries for 293 yards.
Last five meetings:
2021: Holy Spirit 35, St. Joseph 24
2020: Holy Spirit 18, St. Joseph 6
2019: Holy Spirit 38, St. Joseph 0
2019: St. Joseph 22, Holy Spirit 19
2018: St. Joseph 41, Holy Spirit 22