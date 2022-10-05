Game of the week

Who: Timber Creek (5-1) vs. Hammonton (5-1)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Hammonton
Did you know: Hammonton can clinch the West Jersey Football League Memorial Division with a win.
Key players:
Timber Creek: Victor Oquendo, QB, 777 passing yards, seven TD passes; Chase Conway, RB, 250 rushing yards; Zyheem Coleman-Frazier, WR, 15 catches for 298 yards and four TDs; Amir Reason-Dallas, LB, 51 tackles and two interceptions.
Hammonton: Billy Way, QB, 229 passing yards, three TD passes; Kenny Smith, RB, 667 rushing yards; Lucas Goehringer, RB, 305 rushing yards; NaKeem Powell, WR, two TD catches; Kye Pressley, DL, seven sacks.