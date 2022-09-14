 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Game of the week

Who: Atlantic City (2-0) vs. Mainland Regional (2-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland Regional

Did you know: These two neighboring schools have not played since 2015. This is a West Jersey Football League United Division game.

Key players:

Atlantic City: Joe Lyons, QB, 26 of 38 for 387 yards and 4 TDs; Allen Packard, RB, 18 carries for 170 yards; Sah’nye DeGraffenreidtt, WR, 11 catches for 170 yards; Shareef Williams, LB, 12 tackles; Jahmad Forbey, OL/DL

Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 429 rushing yards; Cohen Cook, WR/QB; Hunter Watson, LB; John Franchini, QB, Jamie Tyson, WR/DB, two defensive TDs.

Last five meetings:

2015: Mainland Regional 49, Atlantic City 14

2014: Atlantic City 44, Mainland Regional 38

2013: Mainland Regional 25, Atlantic City 20

2012: Atlantic City 40, Mainland Regional 16

2009: Mainland Regional 27, Atlantic City 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
