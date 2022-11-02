Game of the week

What: South Jersey Group IV semifinal
Who: Fourth-seeded Shawnee (6-4) vs. top-seeded Hammonton (8-2)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Hammonton
What’s next: Winner advances to the South Jersey final against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between third-seeded Jackson Memorial and second-seeded Millville.
Key players:
Shawnee: Joe Pappa, QB/LB, 1,379 passing yards and 774 rushing yards; Ethan Krause, WR/DB, 34 catches for 550 yards; Josh Peluse, LB, 88 tackles; Jackson Harris, DL, three sacks.
Hammonton: Kenny Smith, RB, 1,241 rushing yards; Kye Pressley, DE, 14 sacks; Andrew Whener, LB, 37 tackles; NaKeem Powell, WR, three TD catches; Lucas Goehringer, RB, 456 rushing yards.