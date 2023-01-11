Game day eats

It’s no secret that Philly is a sports town. So on game day—particularly when our teams advance to the playoffs—bars and eateries crowd with fans eager to cheer them to victory. They hoot, they holler, they clap, they moan.

And they eat.

“Any good party starts with great food,” says Dennis Roberts, owner of the Bellevue Tavern in Cape May Court House. “When there’s great food, people gather around the TV and watch. Food is a big draw.”

Indeed, food has a strong link to American sports. In fact, certain foods are tied to certain locations and sporting events.

Garlic fries, for example, got their start at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Dodger dogs were born in Los Angeles. Mint juleps and burgoo (a stew of meat and veggies) are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, and strawberries and cream are part of Wimbledon.

Buffalo wings—a Sunday football favorite—originated in the Queen City at the Anchor Bar. The dish was created nearly 60 years ago by the owner, who covered the wings with a special sauce and served them with blue cheese and celery.

According to Buffalo wing lore, she created the tasty morsels after she received an accidental shipment of wings. Another legend attests she prepared them as a midnight snack for her son.

Either way, wings are big on game day, with some local eateries riffing on the old favorite. Hammonton’s No. 79 Restaurant Bar & Liquor Store, for example, makes 20 different homemade sauces for wings. Among favorites are garlic Parmesan; Korean barbeque; traditional buffalo; honey horseradish mustard; and sweet heat, made with honey, buffalo sauce and siracha.

“Wings are our biggest seller,” says Briana Hufak, cook and server, noting that four TVs stationed are throughout the restaurant so people can watch the game from anywhere in the room.

All of the wings are baked and fried to order, Hufak says. Game day specials feature buy one, get half off on two orders.

At No. 79, fries are big, too. Like the wings, they feature a variety of homemade dipping sauces—19, to be exact. Each order comes with a choice of four dipping sauces, making ketchup seem like a has-been.

Spicy parmesan sauce, a mayonnaise sour cream base with Buffalo sauce and siracha, spices the palate. The Utah fry sauce, with its ketchup and mayonnaise base, adds a bit of brine with pickle juice and a hit of heat. Chipotle aioli, lemon aioli, wasabi cream and a special sauce, (Hufak won’t reveal the ingredients) also are popular.

Because No. 79 is a Polish Italian eatery, pierogis are big sellers on game day.

In one dish, the dumplings are topped with short ribs, caramelized onions and Utah fry sauce. Another dish bows to the restaurant’s Polish roots; the pierogis are topped with kielbasa, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, horseradish and mustard.

Yet another dish makes an homage to the eatery’s Italian influence with its pierogi Parmesan; the pierogis are layered with homemade red sauce and topped with grilled or fried chicken.

“Sunday football is big,” says Hufak. “People come to watch the game. But the food really determines where they watch it.”

Indeed, Roberts saw an uptick in the number of people enjoying Bellevue’s food during the 2022 World Series.

“It was great,” says Roberts. “When the local teams go farther and farther into the playoffs—whether it’s the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies, Flyers—the more interest there is to watch the game.”

Eight TVs are located throughout the tavern, so patrons can watch from anywhere in the restaurant. As expected, wings are the No. 1 sellers.

“We can go through 1,000 wings on a busy football Sunday,” says Roberts, noting that his patrons like munchie, finger-food fare. In addition to wings, scallops wrapped in bacon, bang bang shrimp, shrimp tacos and cheesesteak spring rolls are popular.

For Super Bowl Sunday, Bellevue does a brisk, take-out business. “Most people have house parties,” he says. “And so they order lots of trays. In fact, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the largest take-out days in restaurants. We keep the restaurant open, and people eat at the bar. But almost everyone goes to a Super Bowl party.”

Like Bellevue Tavern, Wildwood’s MudHen Brewing Co. showcases an extensive take-out menu for Super Bowl Sunday. Popular choices are the barbeque options: ribs, brisket, smoked chicken and smoked pulled pork. Sides, such as Cole slaw, baked beans, cornbread, and mac and cheese, are crowd pleasers.

If you want to host an upscale Super Bowl party, MudHen offers an array of high-end, to-go options, too: Coldwater mussels; seasonal Ahi tuna; scallops wrapped in bacon; grilled oysters, topped with grated Parmesan and mozzarella; and southern fried oysters, made with cherry peppers, blistered cherry tomatoes, citrus zest and pickled veggie tartar.

If you’re not going to a Super Bowl Party, No. 79 offers an in-restaurant game day platter, featuring chicken and burger sliders, wings, chicken tenders and fries with various dipping sauces for four to six people.

They’re also showcasing dollar day dogs, with all the fixings, including beer cheese, chili, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Dollar day dogs were such a hit during the World Series that No. 79 is reprising them for Super Bowl Sunday.

Getting together on game day is a special event, says Roberts. “People come in, they have something to eat, and they enjoy the game,” says Roberts. “It’s local people enjoying their local neighborhood place.”

Echoing Roberts’ sentiments, Hufak says watching games together fosters camaraderie. “Everybody knows each other,” she says. “And if they don’t know each other, by the end of the game, they will. It’s a fun time.”