Game 1 pitching matchup

Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA)

Suarez struggled with his command as the season came to close. He was 2-2 in six starts since September 1 with a 4.55 ERA. The left-hander was 1-2 with a 3.21 ERAin five starts against the Braves this season. He allowed 23 hits with 12 walks and 23 strikeouts in 28 innings against Atlanta.

“I've faced them a lot this year, years prior,” Suarez said Monday in Atlanta of the Braves. “There's no secret between them and me. They know what I do. I know what they do. So I think tomorrow's going to be a very special day.”

Since Sept. 1, Fried is 2-2 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. He was 0-1 with a 3.13 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season.

Fried, like Suarez, emphasized the familiarity between the teams.

“It's a really really great lineup over there. They're extremely deep. One through nine can beat you,” Fried said Monday in Atlanta. “I just think there's no secrets. Everyone knows what -- I know what they have; they know what I have. And it's just going out there and executing and seeing who comes out on top.”

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
