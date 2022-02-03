Gambling addiction resources

- State Agency:
- Division of Mental Health and Addictions: www.state.nj.us/humanservices/dmhas/home
- Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ)
- https://800gambler.org
- Helpline: 1.800.GAMBLER (246.2537)
- National Gambling Helpline
- Call: 1-800-522-4700
- Text: 1-800-522-4700
- Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat
