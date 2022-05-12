Galloway's Mickey & Minnie's Inn sold, closing temporarily

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mickey & Minnie's Inn, a German restaurant off the White Horse Pike, is closing next Friday, but not forever.

The restaurant was purchased last month by Bridget Den Boer.

Interior renovations are planned and should take a few months, and Den Boer expects to reopen the restaurant in September.

"I just wanted to update the interior a bit," she said Thursday.

The restaurant is known for its German cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere.

German food fans shouldn't worry, Den Boer said, because the menu won't change under new ownership.

Den Boer was looking to expand her business endeavors and purchase a restaurant. Seeing Mickey & Minnie's listed online drew in her and her father, and she fell in love with the building's atmosphere, she said.

"My dad and I came in and were very interested in it, and then it was pretty much all of our ducks in a row," Den Boer said.

