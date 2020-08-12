"Many of you have reached out in recent weeks asking how you can show your support for the police and for first responders," township police Chief Donna Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "I cannot think of a more appropriate day than to join us in remembering those that sacrificed their lives on September 11th. Although our ceremony will be brief this year, you are welcome to come and show your support for Police, Fire, EMS, and OEM in the field alongside Patriots Lake."
The brief ceremony will be below the fire trucks draped with the American flag next to the gazebo at 6 p.m.
"I know I speak for Chiefs Uhl and Smith when I say we look forward to seeing you and remembering those that served, the survivors, and everyone that continues to serve as a first responder," Higbee said. "For those that cannot make it this September 11th, please know that we appreciate your continued support and we are proud to serve you here in Galloway Township. We will continue to work hard every day to keep you safe, promote trust and be upstanding partners in this community!"
