Galloway Township

In a letter to residents, township police Chief Donna Higbee said trick-or-treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

"I believe that the decision to allow children to trick or treat falls upon their parents/guardians and as such it would not be appropriate for me to cancel Halloween at this time," Higbee said. "With that being said, we are still under coronavirus restrictions with respect to certain things but I strongly believe you are all educated enough at this point to decide what is best for your own children."

For residents who not want to participate, Higbee said to "utilize the age old unspoken rule of turning off your porch light and not answering your door."

"I am asking all parents/guardians to accompany their children or please explain this common courtesy to them so that everyone can feel safe in their own home while still allowing others to participate if they feel they would like to," she said. "Follow all CDC guidelines with respect to sanitizing hands, social distancing and wearing masks wear appropriate."