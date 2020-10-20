Jacob Weeks leads Mainland over Pleasantville in boys soccer

“I got the bell down on my left and saw that the net was open,” Weeks said. “I just saw the opportunity, and I took it.”

When Mainland played Pleasantville in that first game, the Mustangs trailed 2-1 at halftime. Mainland scored three second-half goals to win.

“I think it shows the maturity of the team,” Weeks said of the difference between the two games. “We are a fairly young team (Weeks is one of five seniors). It just shows we are growing as a team and finally starting to play our game.”

Mainland second-year coach Alex Weidman agreed.

“We were well-prepared for them this time around,” he said. “We knew they were a very, very good team. Pleasantville has a lot of good attackers that score a lot of goals. We just tried to bunker down in the back and play a good, clean game in the defensive end, and they still scored.

“But from there, we were able to get into our offense and control the game and put a couple home. … I was happy with the team’s performance because we took the defensive end seriously.”

Weidman coached the Mainland girls soccer team prior to taking over the boys team last fall. So, he never coached Weeks.

But Weidman is enjoying it.