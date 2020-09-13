LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Football Team played like a group of guys determined to make a name for themselves.
Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.
After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team’s name and former employees alleged sexual harassment.
Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname earned in nine seasons with Carolina. In his first game after finding out he has a form of skin cancer, Rivera went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 5 with the score tied midway through the fourth quarter.
Barber ran for the first down and then
scored from the 3 to give Washington a 24-17 lead.
Zach Ertz dropped a pass on fourth-and-3 from the Eagles 42 on the ensuing drive and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 40-yard field goal to make it 27-17.
Wentz was sacked eight times and threw two costly interceptions behind an injury-depleted offense line featuring two guys — right tackle Jack Driscoll and right guard Nate Herbig — starting their first career games.
Wentz’s pass for Jalen Reagor late in the second quarter was underthrown and picked by Fabian Moreau at the Philadelphia 45. Haskins then connected on four straight passes after starting 3 of 12. He hit Logan Thomas for a 6-yard TD toss to cut the deficit to 17-7.
Then, Jimmy Moreland stepped in front of Wentz’s pass to John Hightower and returned it 32 yards to the Eagles 20. Barber needed two tries from the 1 before
running in for a score that cut it to 17-14.
After Washington’s fifth sack pushed Philadelphia back, Jake Elliott was short on a 53-yard field goal.
The Eagles went for it on a fourth-and-4 from the Washington 45, but Jon Bostic sacked Wentz on a blitz up the middle. That turned into a 38-yard field goal by Hopkins that tied it at 17 early in the fourth quarter.
Washington’s defensive line had its way against Philadelphia’s depleted line, missing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks. Ryan Kerrigan led the way with two sacks and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young got one.
Wentz threw a 6-yard TD pass to Ertz and a perfect 34-yard toss to Dallas Goedert in the first half.
STATS AND STUFF
Wentz threw his first interceptions in 191 attempts, going back to last Dec. 1. ... Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor made a 55-yard, over-the-shoulder catch for his first career reception on third-and-22... Eagles DT T.Y. McGill shared a sack with Vinny Curry. His last sack came in 2016 with the Colts. ... Kerrigan set a franchise record with his 92nd career sack, passing Dexter Manley.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
Both teams lined up on the field and locked arms in a sign of unity about 30 minutes before kickoff while Alicia Keyes performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in a video designed to address racial inequality.
The Eagles left the field afterward while Washington players went to the sideline and took a knee for a moment of silence.
The Eagles were not on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner” while Washington players stood on the sideline. A few players raised their fists.
INJURIES
Eagles: Johnson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) DE Derek Barnett (hamstring) and DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring) were among the inactive starters. ... Curry (hamstring) left in the fourth quarter. ... DE Brandon Graham was evaluated for a head injury. ... Driscoll left in the fourth quarter.
Washington: LB Cole Holcomb (knee) left in the second quarter before returning in the second half.
UP NEXT
The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams and Washington visits Arizona.
Eagles Washington Football
Seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo on the seats during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles link arms as they meet in the center the field before the start of the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) tries to break away from a tackle by Washington Football Team linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles join in the middle of the field and form an oval before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) has the ball knocked out of his hands by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates his touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles with teammate quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
APTOPIX Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles lineup on the field for the opening kickoff to start the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in action against Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) during a match against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Fedex Field screen displays the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups before the start of a NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles join in the middle of the field and form an oval before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) slips past Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (20) during a match the against the Washington Football Team in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team kneel on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles lock arms as they join in the middle of the field to form an oval before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) is tackled by Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Fedex Field scoreboard displays the Washington Football Team name during warmups before the start of a NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) hauls in a grab over Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) during a match against Washington Football Team in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles lock arms and form an oval on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, talks with team owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, on the field during pregame warmups before the start of an NFL football game against Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
APTOPIX Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) breaks away from a tackle from Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Seats are empty at Fedex Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (15) fumbles a punt against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles form an oval on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
APTOPIX Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) falls while tearing a piece of of Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley's jersey who is being tackled by Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass on his way to scoring a touchdown against Washington Football Team Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles form an oval on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (34) gets up after scoring a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, walking on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Fedex Field scoreboard displays the Washington Football Team name during warmups before the start of a NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) on the field during pregame warmups before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and members of his coach staff work on the sidelines wearing mask during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks downfield to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) smiles while talking with umpire Tab Slaughter (110) and referee Brad Rodgers (126) during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates center Jason Kelce (62) and during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Members of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team lock arms as they meet in the middle of the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis takes the field for the first half of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Al Drago
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) catches a touchdown all alone in the endzone against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) displays the words 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of his helmet during pregame warmups with teammate quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL game, Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie, center, joins members of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) breaks up a pass for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright adjusts his helmet during pregame warmups before the start of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
An empty Fedex Field is reflected in the visor of Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Eagles Washington Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Eagles Washington Football
Players on the field during warmups before the start of NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.