APTOPIX Eagles Washington Football

Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles lineup on the field for the opening kickoff to start the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

 Al Drago

Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ season-opening loss at the Washington Football Team. More reader reactions are attached to this collection online at PressofAC.com.

What a difference a half makes! The offense was certainly offensive to fans expecting a fast start toward a second straight NFC East title. Wentz went from MVP candidate to looking lost in all of 60 minutes!

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

Carson Wentz is a loser. It’s that simple.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

Typical Eagles/Pederson/Wentz opener. Mistakes, sacks and sitting on the lead let dreaded Washington back in the game.

Conditioning is in question, Wentz was far from pro ball level, DeSean who? Howie, by the way, your talent evaluation for the offensive line backup's is repulsive.

Thank You for the embarrassing melt down loss, Eagles!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Hooray! the Eagles were off to a 17-0 start over Washington in the first half! The end.

Philadelphia has a history of problems with their offensive linemen, which has led to quarterback injuries. Every starting quarterback going back to Randall Cunningham has suffered serious injuries. With this offensive line giving up eight sacks in the first game of the season, there should be some serious concern for the health of Carson Wentz.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Egg Harbor Township

The only question left to ask based on this offensive line is: Will Carson Wentz's hospital room have a window?

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

