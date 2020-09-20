PHILADELPHIA — With the Phillies chasing their first playoff appearance since 2011, every game is now critical.
But one Bryce Harper swing overshadowed everything Sunday afternoon.
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Phillies 6-3 in the final Philadelphia home game of this COVID-19 shortened, 60-games season at Citizens Bank Park.
The details of the defeat were insignificant when compared Harper’s situation. The right fielder pulled himself from the game with lower back stiffness after he struck out chasing a 3-2 pitch in the dirt in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We’ll see how he feels (Monday), and we’ll see if he’s available (Monday),” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I don’t know if it happened in that at-bat or running balls down in the outfield.”
The Phillies (27-26) remain in contention for one of the National League’s eight playoff spots.
They will finish the season this week with a seven-game road trip that begins Monday and takes them to Washington for four games and to Tampa Bay for three.
Harper is the latest in what seems like a never-ending stream of injuries to Philadelphia’s key players.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto missed his eighth straight day with a sore left hip Sunday. First baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left ulnar collateral ligament. Starting pitchers Spencer Howard (shoulder) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring) are also on the injured list.
Harper’s injury comes not only as the season is coming to an end but also when he was swinging a hot bat. He went 0 for 4 Sunday but entered the game 7 for 13 with three home runs and six RBIs in his previous four contests.
Girardi said Harper has had back issues all season.
“It’s nothing that limited him in a sense to where we couldn’t play him,” Girardi said. “But I think he’s dealt with it from time to time. Once you have a back issue, it seems like you never get rid of it completely. It finds a way to rear its ugly head.”
The Phillies entered Sunday hard-pressed for healthy and fresh pitching. Rookie Adonis Medina made the start and his big-league debut.
Medina, one of the Phillies’ better prospects, pitched OK, allowing four hits and two runs in four innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 92.4 mph.
Medina departed with the Blue Jays up 2-1. The predictable then happened — the Phillies’ bullpen struggled.
This time, reliever Heath Hembree was the culprit, giving up four hits and four runs in 11/3 innings.
The Philadelphia bullpen has allowed 230 hits and 144 runs in 1671/3 innings this season. It’s the biggest reason why the team’s first playoff berth since 2011 is not a sure thing as the season’s final seven days begin.
For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a payroll of more than $200 million would be disappointing at best and could cause some in management their jobs at worst.
The top two teams in each of the NL’s three divisions automatically qualify for the postseason. There are also two wild-card berths available.
Philadelphia trails the second-place Miami Marlins (28-25) by a game in the NL East.
The Phillies are poised to get off to a good start on the road trip with pitcher Zack Wheeler (4-0 with a 2.62 ERA) slated to start Monday, and Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) on Tuesday against the Nationals.
Now, the question is, will Harper play?
“He’ll get a lot of treatment,” Girardi said, “and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
