Gabriella Cruz struck out 14 and allowed just two hits in six innings to lead the Middle Township High School softball team to a 3-1 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.

Olivia Clark singled and had two RBIs for the Panthers (1-1). Isabella D'Alonzo and Lily Vogel each went 2 for 3 with a run. Armani Mejia also had a run

Emily Evans scored for the Crusaders (1-1). Rebecca Cessna struck out 10 in six innings. She also singled twice.

No. 10 Hammonton 7, Delran 6: The Blue Devils (1-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. Alexa Panagopoylos went 3 for 4 with two homers, three runs and three RBIs. Sophia Vento went 2 for 4 with two runs. Ava Livingston had two hits and an RBI. Gracie Ravenkamp pitched a complete game and struck out two. Hammonton is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Cheyenne Jackson homered and had three RBIs for Delran (2-1), which led 3-0 after the first inning.

No. 11 St. Joseph 13, Millville 4: Ava Fisher pitched a complete game and struck out five. She also hit a homer for the Wildcats (1-1). Alaina Dorsey went 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs. Isabella Ramos scored three runs. Macie Jacquet added four RBIs.

Savanna Hadley had two RBIs and a run for the Thunderbolts (1-1). Jaslene Negron pitched six innings and struck out three.

Oakcrest 15, Bridgeton 0: Freshman Skyler Sukovich pitched a no hitter and struck out eight for the Falcons (2-0), who scored 10 runs in the first inning. Michaela Hearn scored three runs. Madison Pell had three RBIs. Trinity Brown had three hits and two RBIs. Carly Angelo, Megan Lowe and Sophia Priestley each scored two runs.

Holy Spirit 27, Cape May Tech 2: Gabi Jones went 5 for 6 with five runs for the Spartans (1-1). Frankie Lane tripled and scored two runs. Gianna Bayard went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Holy Sprit scored 14 runs in the second inning and eight in the third.

The Hawks fell to 0-2.

Absegami 17, Pleasantville 0: Tori Smith pitched a perfect game for the second straight contest for the Braves (2-0). She struck out eight. Sarah Cezslaw homered, which was the Braves' first homer of the season. Audrey Phillips reached base all four of her at-bats and scored three runs.

Haddon Heights 2, Ocean City 0: Brooke Douglas struck out 10 in six inning for the Red Raiders. MacKenzee Segich had tall of Ocean City's three hits. Haddon Heights (3-0) scored in the third and sixth innings.

Deptford 13, Cumberland Reg. 3: Brynn Jones and Jade Coles each homered for Deptford (2-0). Gracie Logue struck out four in six innings. For the Colts (0-2), Alicea Seitzinger went 3 for 3. Katelyn Edminster tripled and scored two runs. Shayla Richmond hit two singles.

Pitman 22, Wildwood 10: Jessica Bretz went 3 for 4 with five runs and five RBIs for Pitman (2-0). She also struck out 11 in four innings. Sam Scutt scored four runs.

For the Warriors (0-2), Charlotte Kilian, Sophia Wilber and Sinaia Hills each had two runs. Hills went 2 for 2 and had an RBI. Charlotte Kilian pitched a complete game and struck out six.