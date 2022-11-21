Gabriel Martinez, 5th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

I'm thankful for my mom and my cat. I’m also thankful for food. I love food. It’s so good that I can't stop thinking about it. Did I mention that I love food and drinks?
They are so good.
Water is good and I’m thankful for air. If we didn’t have air we would all be dead and I’m thankful we are not
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today