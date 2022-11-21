 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gabriel Martinez, 5th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

  • 0

I'm thankful for my mom and my cat. I’m also thankful for food. I love food. It’s so good that I can't stop thinking about it. Did I mention that I love food and drinks?

They are so good.

Water is good and I’m thankful for air. If we didn’t have air we would all be dead and I’m thankful we are not

