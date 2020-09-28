Future facilities planned for Stockton's Galloway Township and Atlantic City campuses

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In the future, Stockton University is looking to add a parking garage and a fourth building to complete its academic quad at the campus here and an coastal resiliency center and an addition to the academic center at the Atlantic City campus among other projects.

The Stockton University Board of Trustees approved a new facilities master plan 2020 on Wednesday that provides a long-term vision for university expansion.

Donald Hudson, vice president for facilities and operations, presented an overview of the 138-page plan, which projects development well into the next decade.

The original facilties master plan was completed in 1990 and was updated in 2010. The 1990 plan called it a living document that is part of a continuous process.

The 2020 update will keep Stockton's plans current should funding become available.

"This is more than just an idea," said Hudson in a written statement. "This is a buildable concept and a kickstart to the future. When money becomes available, we will be ready."

The plan was a year-long process that involved several campus committees and members of the board of trustees, faculty, staff and students.

The plan includes core new projects on the Galloway and Atlantic City campuses.

On the Galloway campus, the core projects include:

- The fourth building to complete the academic quad

- Additions to the sports center, including an aquatic center

- Expansions at the north athletic campus, including a field house and pavilion