Furkan Korkmaz looking to put last postseason's struggles behind him

"I did focus on my shooting, my dribbling," he said. "I was also watching my tapes from the season, defensively, offensively, what I can do better, but everybody knows that I can shoot."

And the ability to shoot and stretch defenses will determine how he figures in Rivers' rotation.

Former Sixers wing Justin Anderson, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with the Sixers last week, said his close relationship with Joel Embiid was one of the reasons he joined the team. While playing with the Brooklyn Nets, he often met up with Embiid during the NBA's restart in the bubble in Kissimmee, Fla.

"Obviously with Joel playing a huge part in [signing with the Sixers], me talking to him throughout the bubble, hanging out with him in the bubble," said Anderson, who played a year and a half with the Sixers before being traded to Atlanta in July 2018.

While he ended last season with the Nets, Anderson played 31 games in the G League (15 for Toronto's Raptors 905 and 16 for the Long Island Nets). In the 31 games, the former 2015 first-round draft choice of the Dallas Mavericks averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. He had two stints with the Nets totaling 10 regular-season games and three playoff contests.