FUNNY FARM RESCUE & SANCTURY

A young Laurie Zaleski never thought she would own 25 acres of a farm with more than 600 rescued animals cohabiting happily and freely.

As she puts it, “you never know what life is gonna throw at you, so you better be willing to catch it and just go with it,” Zaleski says.

Zaleski went to school for graphic design and illustration and she owns her own business in the field, but admits she never thought she would be a farmer.

After the untimely passing of her mother, who always dreamed of owning a farm, Zaleski took it upon herself to “make her dream, my dream,” and bought a piece of property in Mays Landing and started rescuing animals while using her full-time job to support the farm for its first 12 years. Then, Zaleski decided on becoming a nonprofit organization to help cut the costs on feed when it started exceeding $4,000 per month with 150 animals then.

“People started saying, ‘Are you open for business or volunteers?’ I thought, ‘Are you crazy? This is my house,’ But of course that’s what I had to do,” Zaleski says with a laugh.