FUNNY FARM RESCUE & SANCTURY

A young Laurie Zaleski never thought she would own 25 acres of a farm with more than 600 rescued animals cohabiting happily and freely.
As she puts it, “you never know what life is gonna throw at you, so you better be willing to catch it and just go with it,” Zaleski says.
Zaleski went to school for graphic design and illustration and she owns her own business in the field, but admits she never thought she would be a farmer.
After the untimely passing of her mother, who always dreamed of owning a farm, Zaleski took it upon herself to “make her dream, my dream,” and bought a piece of property in Mays Landing and started rescuing animals while using her full-time job to support the farm for its first 12 years. Then, Zaleski decided on becoming a nonprofit organization to help cut the costs on feed when it started exceeding $4,000 per month with 150 animals then.
“People started saying, ‘Are you open for business or volunteers?’ I thought, ‘Are you crazy? This is my house,’ But of course that’s what I had to do,” Zaleski says with a laugh.
“There’s about 10 people that are always coming, but I have four people that are here everyday pretty much during the week. We’re open everyday for volunteers, even though we’re only open Tuesdays and Sundays,” Zaleski says. Despite being open twice a week, Zaleski still works full time and the animals need feeding everyday.
Now, the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is free for anyone to enter, donations are welcome though. The farm is popular for families, students and anyone who is willing to come see animals such as cats, dogs and horses. Zaleski also cares for unique animals such as emus named Emily and baby Connor, and a skunk named Stinky.
Zaleski says her farm is more than just a farm. It’s a way of teaching to children, and even adults, that despite our differences, it’s still possible for us to understand each other.
“I say if all these different species can get along, why shouldn’t you guys be able to?” Zaleski says, explaining that pre-COVID Funny Farm was booked with several schools to have talks on accepting others for who they are.
There are currently four books out so far written by Zalenski and co-author Matt Reeves about Funny Farm.
As far as plans for the future, Zalenski has expanded her farm from 15 acres to 25 acres, to better accommodate the animals and the guests. Eventually, she would like to install a goat kennel and a welcome center to make parking and entering the property easier.