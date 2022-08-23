Funny Farm looking for answers after a woman abandons cats there Tuesday

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Laurie Zaleski was in the middle of her morning routine feeding her animals at the Funny Farm in the township Tuesday when she was notified of motion detected on one the property's security cameras.

What she found was unexpected — six cats, including a trio of kittens, abandoned outside the gate around 5 a.m.

Zaleski is now demanding that the woman who dumped the cats come forward with information about their condition, or she'll notify township police.

Standing beside a volunteer in a Facebook video filmed early Tuesday morning, Zaleski gave the woman 24 hours to come forward and hopes the situation doesn't need to escalate past an honest conversation about how to properly surrender animals.

"I'm not looking to hurt anybody," Zaleski said Tuesday after filming the video. "We're just looking for people to do the right thing."

Zaleski owns and operates Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, an animal shelter on her wooded property in Mays Landing off Route 40. The sanctuary is frequented by local families with children.

The sanctuary cares for various types of animals including donkeys that were recently put in Zaleski's care after being surrendered during an abuse case.

The cats outside the gate were in crates. The kittens were left a small plate of food by the owner.

The kittens appear to be about two to three weeks old, Zaleski said.

Besides a light coating of flea eggs on the adults, the cats appear to be healthy, she added.

Zaleski and her volunteers believe one of the adult cats is the mother of the kittens, but she hasn't nursed them since they arrived Tuesday. Zaleski believes she may have to bottle-feed them.

Zaleski and her team want to help as many animals as possible, she said, but with minimal donations and no money coming from the government, they're stretched thin. That's why she wants the public to be more cautious of how animals are surrendered, especially where they are brought. Not every facility is equipped to care for them.

The ASPCA may need to be involved, which tends to resort to euthanasia, Zaleski said.

For now, she'll be caring for the newest felines.

"I have my vet coming to help spay and neuter the old-enough ones," Zaleski said. "The little kittens, we're just going to have to keep bottle-feeding until they're old enough."

Zaleski's frustration follows a similar incident during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mostly volunteer-based sanctuary was the dumping ground for 21 cats in November 2020.

Thankfully, Zaleski said, all but four that were considered feral were given a new home.

After the "21 incident," as many called it, Zaleski said she installed motion-triggered cameras outside.

Zaleski is campaigning for better surrender procedures because the 21 incident stretched an already-narrow volunteer team's capabilities to care for them.

"People don't realize I work a full-time job," Zaleski said.