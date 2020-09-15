Blessing of the animals (21).JPG

The funeral for a South Jersey woman who served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician is set for Friday.

Samantha Gill died Friday at the age of 46 at her home after a lengthy illness, according to her obituary. She is survived by two daughters, as well as other family members.

Gill worked as an EMT in Atlantic City, responding at 9/11, according to the obituary.

She was also a former firefighter and EMT with the Pleasantville Fire Department, according to the agency.

A viewing will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wimberg Funeral Home in Linwood, with a mass 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield.

