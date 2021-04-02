Fun themed events for all ages are the highlight of Easter

The contest’s history dates back to 1876, when Atlantic City used to host an annual Easter parade. The best-dressed contest was a popular aspect of it and was a great way for folks already dressed in their fanciest Easter church clothes to show off a bit as they promenaded down the Boardwalk.

Elaborate bonnets, dresses, bows were par for the course, as were dapper suits, canes and other accessories. The contest died out after the parade was no more, but was revived 15 years ago when Steel Pier Owner Anthony Catanoso and his team brought it back to its former glory.

“A lot of the old traditions on the Atlantic City Boardwalk were dying off, so around 15 years ago we decided to restore the best-dressed contest,” says Steel Pier Owner Anthony Catanoso. “The first year we did it, people turned out in droves, and so we just kept the tradition going every year as long as the weather cooperates. It’s really been a successful event.”

For 2021, the contest returns 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at the Steel Pier — but in a modified form.

“This year with the pandemic, we figured it would make sense to change things up and do a ‘best decorated mask’ contest. And we will be giving prizes out just like we would for the best-dressed contest,” Catanoso says.