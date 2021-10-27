 Skip to main content
Full forecast on coastal flooding, Friday's storm, Halloween weekend
Those inland will be treated to a comfortable stretch until Thursday night. However, those near the water have to deal with more coastal flooding Thursday, with coastal flood alerts out. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says days of tidal flooding will be likely. Friday will then bring another storm system and Joe says winds will be the biggest issue. Conditions will only slowly dry out over the Halloween weekend.

