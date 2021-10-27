Full forecast on coastal flooding, Friday's storm, Halloween weekend

Those inland will be treated to a comfortable stretch until Thursday night. However, those near the water have to deal with more coastal flooding Thursday, with coastal flood alerts out. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says days of tidal flooding will be likely. Friday will then bring another storm system and Joe says winds will be the biggest issue. Conditions will only slowly dry out over the Halloween weekend.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
