ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
ATLANTIC CITY — Described variously as a bar or a cannabis club, the Rekt Café on Bellevue Avenue is no more.
This column was a sad, sad struggle.
SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
TRENTON — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos — and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them — got a key sup…
PLEASANTVILLE — A school community is supposed to be a safe space for its students and parents, but recent events here have left residents con…
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
