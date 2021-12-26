Fromm flops in 1st start, benched in Giants' loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Fromm got a pep talk before his first NFL start from the ineffective New York Giants quarterback he replaced in the lineup.

Mike Glennon’s advice was simple: “I told him, he’s here for a reason. He belongs. Go have fun.”

It didn't work.

Fromm got an early hook and gave coach Joe Judge little choice but to bench him in the third quarter with a debut that seemed to get worse with each drive. Fromm went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception. Not for one drive. Or one quarter. The game.

His play went a long way toward helping the Philadelphia Eagles send the Giants to their fourth straight loss, 34-10 on Sunday.

“Not ideal,” Fromm said.

Not at all.

“It’s not the way I wanted to have represented myself, my family or, of course, this organization,” Fromm said. “I’m going to learn from it. I don’t think it gets much worse than that.”

Judge said it was too early to decide if Fromm would get another chance to start next week at Chicago and play out the string in another double-digit defeat season for the Giants.