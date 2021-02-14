From Wentz, Eagles to Wilson,Seahawks, NFL teams are learning hard QB-cap lessons

One can evaluate this development from a couple of different perspectives. On the one hand, you can argue that it is another example of increasing athlete empowerment throughout professional sports. The players are the draw, so they should have more power to determine their own futures, especially in the NFL, where their contracts are not guaranteed. On the other hand, you can argue that great money comes with, or should come with, at least a little more loyalty to the franchise who is paying you that money.

Either way, there's no getting around the reality that, whether you think they're right or wrong, three quarterbacks who got paid look like they want to get out, and it's likely that more quarterbacks in similar situations will follow their example. So every NFL team should be asking itself: If the Wentz/Watson/Wilson problem hasn't already happened to us, it might someday. So how will we handle it if it does? Or what should we do to avoid it?