FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brigantine cops work to keep public informed

For a quiet little shore town, news this summer that a peeping Tom was entering homes and had sexually assaulted a young girl was enough to send a shock wave through the community.
Things like that don't happen in Brigantine. Or do they?
Public attention quickly turned to the city Police Department when it was disclosed that similar incidents had happened the previous summer.
The department came under intense criticism for not warning the public that a suspect was at large and was also accused of covering up bad news to protect the image of the town.
Though city officials staunchly denied they covered anything up, officials promised that they would develop procedures to make sure the police release information to the public quickly and efficiently.
The test came last weekend.
Within about 72 hours, police disclosed a case of alleged child abuse involving a 4-year-old boy, as well as the first homicide in the city since 1981.
In the case of the alleged abuse, two 14-year-old boys were arrested. But no one has yet been charged in the stabbing death of Donna Lynn Munyon, who was found dead in her Revere Boulevard apartment Sunday, Dec. 8.
Faced with two crimes that needed to be reported, city officials feel the city police quickly got the information out to the public.
"I am happy with the way we got the information out," said City Manager Thomas Ciccarone. "These were different situations than what happened in the summer. In that case no arrest was made. In the sexual-abuse case, arrests were made, and a press release was issued to the media the next day.
"We were tied a little by privacy restraints and the fact that the suspects were juveniles," Ciccarone said. "But what we could release , we released."
In the case of the slaying, however, the city police were not the lead source of information, Ciccarone said.
Major crimes are handled by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which handles all media inquiries.
But even police acknowledged in dealing with The Press in both cases that the department was trying to be more open with information.
However, the city is still trying to formulate a new policy since the incidents of a prowler.
Over two summers, 12 incidents were reported of either a peeping Tom or a person entering homes through unlocked doors and touching sleeping residents.
The incidents escalated, ending in July with what is being described as a sexual assault on a sleeping 10-year-old girl. No arrests have been made in the incidents.
After that assault, police were criticized for not releasing information on the earlier incidents.
City Council formed a committee to study the communication procedures of the department, but that committee has still not come forward with recommendations.
"Those recommendations will be released," said Mayor Philip Guenther. "But for the time being, I think the department was very responsive in these new incidents. It was a bad weekend, but the police have thrown themselves into the investigations and been very open."
One of the recommendations expected is that police will appoint a spokesman within the department who will handle all media releases, Guenther said.
For the city, the two incidents have also shown that even a shore town in winter can be hit by crime.
On Dec. 5, two 14-year-old boys were charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief for allegedly inflicting burns on a 4-year-old boy while they were baby-sitting him Dec. 1.
On Dec. 8, Munyon's body was found. No one has been charged with the murder.
But Munyon's estranged boyfriend, Frank Premone, has been charged with violating a restraining order on Dec. 6 by going to her apartment.