FROM THE ARCHIEVES: Brigantine residents Angry; Officials accused of jeopardizing public safety by keeping quiet about peeping-Tom incident

EDITORS NOTE: This story originally ran on July 26, 1996
For two consecutive summers someone has been peeping into windows around the city, entering homes through unlocked doors and touching sleeping residents.
In all that time, not once did police warn residents a suspect was at large or to lock their doors and windows at night.
On Thursday, angry residents wanted to know why?
More than 100 people attended an informational meeting at the city's North School - a meeting set up by residents themselves, not the city - and charged that police purposely covered up the incidents and kept residents in the dark.
"There is no defense for not telling us," said one resident. "It's ludicrous. My house is under construction and has no back door right now. For six weeks I've been at risk and didn't know it."
But police said that they only recently established that the incidents may constitute a pattern by the same individual.
And most of the incidents - eight last summer and four this summer - involved only minor intrusions or peeping.
"Up until the last two incidents, there had been nothing clear cut that led us to believe we had a serial criminal," said City Manager Thomas Ciccarone. "There had not been any serious assaults and there were differences in the incidents ... In fact, I think we are being very liberal in linking them together now."
But things changed for police on Friday with the latest reported incident of the intruder.
Officials are classifying the incident, where the intruder entered the room of a 10-year-old girl, as a sexual assault.
"The nature of this incident was more severe than any of the previous incidents," said Ciccarone.
Officials would not discuss the specifics of the assault, but did say the girl was not injured and that the assault did not necessarily involve the intruder actually touching the girl.
Still residents continued to fault the city for not disclosing more information.
"I think the reason you are seeing so much anger is because, since Friday, the rumor mill is how people have found out about it," said resident Jean Marie Tissot. "Nothing official came out until news reports Tuesday. Once the rumors started, something official should have been done."
The city, however, did not even notify its City Council members of the incidents until Tuesday.
Mayor Philip Guenther, speaking before the meeting, said he wasn't informed until Friday after the assault.
"I don't want to second guess the police force," Guenther said. "They have to balance between not giving away information that will hurt their investigation and the public's right to know.
"But I think after events like this, which is something that is obviously affecting the whole community, I should be informed," Guenther said.
At the meeting, Guenther also denied that the information was held back so as not to cause alarm during the summer tourist season.
Residents were especially upset that none of the incidents last year had been reported.
But Lt. Jeffrey Doran said that many of the incidents had been reported and even mentioned in newspapers, but on face value none seemed especially serious.
Police also used the meeting to release more details on the incidents.
Initially police reported the incidents were largely in the neighborhood between 2nd and 8th streets south, but some have taken place in other parts of town, officials said.
The incidents began in August of last year, Ciccarone said.
The first was a a report of a prowler and attempted entry. In the second incident the intruder entered a home, but was scared away by the occupants.
In the next two incidents the intruder reached through windows and touched sleeping residents, a young female and an adult male, respectively.
The fifth and sixth incidents occurred outside of the neighborhood in the southern section of the city. In one the intruder entered a home and touched an adult female as she slept next to an adult male. In the other, a stick was used through an open window in an apparent attempt to remove covers from a sleeping female.
In September there were two reports, one of a Peeping Tom and another of an attempted entry.
The incidents then stopped until June of this year.
This year there has been a report on the intruder entering a home before being scared off by residents. The second incident was an attempted entry.
But Ciccarone said the level of contact in the third and fourth incidents, involving the intruder entering the bedrooms of young girls, were more serious.
Police said all the incidents have involved first-floor windows and police do have physical evidence in the case.
They said they also have a suspect in the incidents.
Residents wanted to know if the suspect was a registered sex offender under Megan's Law and how many are living in Brigantine.
But police said their suspect is not a registered sex offender.
But despite the answers, most residents said they were still angry with the city for not coming forward sooner.
"I feel we were just pacified today," said Kyle O'Malley of 18th Street. "They aren't going to change anything. They talked to us because the news cameras are here."