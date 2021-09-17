FROM THE ARCHIEVES: Brigantine residents Angry; Officials accused of jeopardizing public safety by keeping quiet about peeping-Tom incident

"But I think after events like this, which is something that is obviously affecting the whole community, I should be informed," Guenther said.

At the meeting, Guenther also denied that the information was held back so as not to cause alarm during the summer tourist season.

Residents were especially upset that none of the incidents last year had been reported.

But Lt. Jeffrey Doran said that many of the incidents had been reported and even mentioned in newspapers, but on face value none seemed especially serious.

Police also used the meeting to release more details on the incidents.

Initially police reported the incidents were largely in the neighborhood between 2nd and 8th streets south, but some have taken place in other parts of town, officials said.

The incidents began in August of last year, Ciccarone said.

The first was a a report of a prowler and attempted entry. In the second incident the intruder entered a home, but was scared away by the occupants.

In the next two incidents the intruder reached through windows and touched sleeping residents, a young female and an adult male, respectively.