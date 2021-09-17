FROM THE ARCHIEVES: Brigantine cops work to keep public informed

Faced with two crimes that needed to be reported, city officials feel the city police quickly got the information out to the public.

"I am happy with the way we got the information out," said City Manager Thomas Ciccarone. "These were different situations than what happened in the summer. In that case no arrest was made. In the sexual-abuse case, arrests were made, and a press release was issued to the media the next day.

"We were tied a little by privacy restraints and the fact that the suspects were juveniles," Ciccarone said. "But what we could release , we released."

In the case of the slaying, however, the city police were not the lead source of information, Ciccarone said.

Major crimes are handled by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which handles all media inquiries.

But even police acknowledged in dealing with The Press in both cases that the department was trying to be more open with information.

However, the city is still trying to formulate a new policy since the incidents of a prowler.

Over two summers, 12 incidents were reported of either a peeping Tom or a person entering homes through unlocked doors and touching sleeping residents.