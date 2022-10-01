ATLANTIC CITY — Just the other day, people were dressed in short sleeves and tank tops, enjoying warm temperatures and the last days of summer. But even on a dreary first day of October, people on the island still welcomed the transition from summer heat to fall chill.

Inclement weather due to Hurricane Ian was why Atlantic City resident Jazmyn Rivera decided to shop at the Tanger Outlets The Walk on Saturday.

Rivera decided to go to the new Spirit of Halloween store at 130 Christopher Columbus Blvd. in the Walk with her daughter, Rori, her brother Dominic, and her boyfriend Luis on Saturday. The storm would make for easier shopping on the first day of October, which marks the start of the fall for her.

"September 21st was the first day of fall, but it was still locals summer," said Rivera, noting the days of 80-degree weather are now gone.

Her daughter had a fun time browsing the spacious store for Halloween costumes, accessories or even masks for her family to wear, which is why Rivera decided to save her family's Halloween shopping for a not-as-busy Saturday .

Teresa Tocci, 20, was in Atlantic City for her first time to visit friends attending Stockton University. She first visited the Galloway campus, and then made her way to Atlantic City, where she found herself browsing the Tanger Outlets with friends, looking for something the underaged group could do on the rainy start of fall.

But Tocci still missed the opportunity to shoot the boards or have some sand between her toes.

"We're mourning the summer," said Tocci, who will miss the beach and swimming, but she looks forward to pumpkin patch visits, haunted houses and Halloween parties.

Lulu Perskie, 17, from Brigantine, says she "hates the cold, but loves scary stuff."

Perskie, who was shopping at the Tanger Outlets stopped by the Spirit of Halloween with her brother, Dek, 15, and her two friends — Taron Caveneer, 16 and Saniye Williams, 15.

The four friends go to high school together, but decided to hit the Outlets to hang out and do some shopping.

Cavaneer said he would miss the beach, but looked to trick-or-treating with Williams, despite not knowing what they would be for Halloween yet. Dek Perskie said he was definitely going to be a cowboy this year.

Rivera said she was at Spirit of Halloween to pick out her daughter's Halloween costume and do some Halloween decorations for her home, since the weather made for easier shopping.

At first her daughter wanted to be Harley Quinn from "Batman," but then last minute, she decided to be a devil; but, Rivera said her daughter was trying to convince her to get both while shopping.

Tocci and her friends still had no idea what they were going to be for Halloween, but she said she was still thinking of ideas for a good group costume that her and her seven friends could be, as she made her way towards the Spirit of Halloween store at the corner.

Rivera said her apartment is already decorated with fake pumpkins, neon lights and cobwebs, but she still browsed around the store for more Halloween decorations to make her house more festive.

Cavaneer said his family was also prepared for Halloween, but was still adding more as well. He recently went home to find plenty of yellow caution tape on his front door, along with pumpkins, witches, bats and ghosts. He said his mom was going to add cobwebs and spiders to add to the spooky decorations.

Rivera said she's not a fan of the fall or winter since she doesn't like the snow, or wearing "30 layers" of clothing.

Perskie said she likes the chilly fall weather because she's able to create better outfits with lots of layers, but also likes being able to run out the house in sweatpants and a hoodie.

But Rivera still enjoys the leaves changing color, having her windows open instead of running the central air conditioner, and school being back in session.

For other students like Tocci, the start of fall also means the start of her semester at Ocean County College. Other students like Cavaneer said he would miss summer vacation.

"I like the fall and winter because snow means no school," said Williams with a laugh. "And the naps when it rains are the best."

Besides the possibility for no school on snow days in the winter, Williams said the start of fall makes her look forward to Halloween, scary movies and haunted hay rides with her friends.

Rivera said she will miss her days at the beach and extended hours of daylight, but she thinks the long winter nights are getting shorter, so her favorite season will be back around soon enough.