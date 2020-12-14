From cookies to canes: “Be a Santa to a Senior” spreads holiday cheer

Volunteers in the Somers Point community make it possible.

“We have eight volunteers in Somers Point area. COVID-19 has not affected the amount of volunteers, but we are looking to get more volunteers this year as we are expanding the program,” Appel said.

Volunteers can also assist with a 30-minute wrapping session Monday night.

In addition to local volunteers, the program has businesses, retailers, and nonprofit organizations that assist with the program. So far, members of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine as well as students and their family members of several local schools are participate in donating and wrapping gifts. Handmade crafts and cards from Belhaven Middle School and Seaview Elementary School also will be given to the gift recipients.

Those interested in donating a gift to a senior have a variety of options to support the elderly in their local community. A new contactless gift-giving option has been added this year to keep the cheer while social-distancing.

Donors can visit BeASantaToASenior.com to purchase a gift from the Amazon Wish List of a senior of their choice to be delivered to their local Home Instead Office.

From there, local volunteers ensure a swift and safe delivery to the recipient.