From cookies to canes: “Be a Santa to a Senior” spreads holiday cheer

SOMERS POINT — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey, some of the most at-risk people, seniors, remain in isolation.
With residents of the state asked to forego family events and indoor gatherings of more than 10 people, the “most wonderful time of the year” is looking exceptionally grim and lonely for some elders.
Aiming to uplift spirits in these uncertain times, the senior care company Home Instead, in Somers Point, is hosting the community gifting program “Be a Santa to a Senior.” Donors can purchase requested gifts to brighten the spirits of a local senior and encourage joy.
This is the seventh year the program has run in the Somers Point area. Over the course of six years, an estimated 750 gifts were given to around 280 seniors.
According to this year’s coordinator, the new owner of the local Home Instead, Sangeeta Appel, this season’s goal is to collect 250 gifts for 100 seniors.
Somers Point’s Home Instead partnered with local assisted-living facilities to pinpoint aging adults as gift recipients. This year, seniors from Autumn Lake Nursing Home, Court House Convalescent Center, Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Complete Care Linwood Rehabilitation Center have made suggestions on things that could make the holidays better for its residents.
Volunteers in the Somers Point community make it possible.
“We have eight volunteers in Somers Point area. COVID-19 has not affected the amount of volunteers, but we are looking to get more volunteers this year as we are expanding the program,” Appel said.
Volunteers can also assist with a 30-minute wrapping session Monday night.
In addition to local volunteers, the program has businesses, retailers, and nonprofit organizations that assist with the program. So far, members of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine as well as students and their family members of several local schools are participate in donating and wrapping gifts. Handmade crafts and cards from Belhaven Middle School and Seaview Elementary School also will be given to the gift recipients.
Those interested in donating a gift to a senior have a variety of options to support the elderly in their local community. A new contactless gift-giving option has been added this year to keep the cheer while social-distancing.
Donors can visit BeASantaToASenior.com to purchase a gift from the Amazon Wish List of a senior of their choice to be delivered to their local Home Instead Office.
From there, local volunteers ensure a swift and safe delivery to the recipient.
Ideas range from multiple sweet-tooth seniors requesting Nabisco variety pack cookies and snacks to gift cards, and even necessary items such as canes and calendars. The gifts benefit seniors isolated in assisted living facilities, especially due to COVID-19.
Appel hopes to expand the program for those not in facilities in the future.
“Next year we want to grow the program further and extend our reach to other seniors.” Appel said.
