Friends, family gather to remember Northfield police officer Johnathan Scull

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of friends and family gathered at Wimberg Funeral Home on Monday morning to remember the life of Johnathan Scull, a Northfield police officer who died last week.

"Overall, he was a great guy," said Kyle McFarlan.

McFarlan, 25, said he'd been good friends with Scull since 2016, when they met in the local car scene.

Scull, 27, died off duty while he was working on his car Aug. 30, according to his obituary.

"He was a big car guy," said Ryan Rogolino, 22, who also met Scull through their mutual love of cars.

Rogolino said a lot of people knew Scull through the car scene, and that he was very well known as a loving, kind and positive person.

The parking lot of the funeral home was packed with police cars, motorcycles and emergency rescue vehicles from different municipalities.

The parking lot of the Children's Academy day care across the street was consistently full Monday morning with the many cars that couldn't find a space at the funeral home.

Rogolino said Scull was always into cars and his law enforcement career.

Scull joined Northfield’s police force in 2020, first as a part-time special law enforcement officer, then as a code enforcement officer. He was recently promoted to full-time officer.

"He was always building cars, racing them," said Matt Crosby, another friend present at the funeral. "I learned a lot of stuff from him."

Crosby said Scull had a lot of friends in the car community and was always ready to help anybody who needed help, whether it was car-related or not.

"He was very peaceful, always positive," said Crosby. "There was nothing negative about him."

McFarlan, Rogolino and Crosby reminisced about their times spent with Scull driving cars at Atco Raceway in Camden County, building them or meeting up with them at a Wawa.

McFarlan said the last time he saw Scull was a couple of weeks ago when Scull and several other friends met up at a local Wawa for one of their mini car meets.

"He always had that smile, always happy, and no negativity," said Rogolino. "There was never a dull moment with Scull."

McFarlan said his friend was always active, juggling his law enforcement career and following his grandfather's footsteps by working as a funeral director. Scull worked at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, according to his obituary. He more recently started working at the Wimberg Funeral Home.

Clusters of men and women in blue, along with other law enforcement and public servants, stood outside the funeral home's doors in full uniform as they prepared for the services to start.

The Northfield Fire Department had one of its trucks at the funeral home, an American flag waving in the wind from the top of its ladder.

Following the funeral service, Scull was buried at Port Republic Cemetery with plenty of family and friends present to say their final goodbyes.